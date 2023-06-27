Philadelphia prison escape: City Council holds hearing on safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than a month after two inmates escaped from Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, sparking a multistate manhunt, City Council is holding a public safety hearing about the prison.

The Committee on Public Safety is holding the hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service got involved last month after Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant escaped from PICC overnight in May. Investigators found they weren't present for multiple roll calls.

CBS News Philadelphia's Matt Petrillo reported Grant and Hurst got an Uber and went to New York City after escaping through a hole in the fence.

Hurst was incarcerated at PICC after he was charged in four homicides. He has not been tried in those murder cases.

After he was recaptured, court and prison records show Hurst was placed in State Correctional Institution - Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

A Philadelphia Municipal Court judge set Hurst's bail at $25 million.

Two people at the prison - employee Xianni Stalling and inmate Jose Flores-Huerta - were also charged for roles in the escape.

CBS News Philadelphia is streaming the hearing in the player above. You can watch live when it starts at 10 a.m.