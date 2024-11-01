Revisit Pennsylvania election results from 2020 and 2016 ahead of Election Day 2024

Could Latino voters in Pennsylvania decide the election?

Pennsylvania is a key stop on the road to the White House and a major focus of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump's campaigns. During the past two presidential elections — 2016 and 2020 — the ultimate winner held a slim voter margin in the Keystone State, making it a top priority for both the Democratic and Republican candidates.

Pennsylvania has 19 Electoral College votes up for grabs in the 2024 election. In 2020 and 2016, the state had 20 electoral votes, but it lost one in the redistricting that followed the 2020 Census.

The state is part of the Democrats' so-called "blue wall," along with Michigan and Wisconsin, which the party considers crucial to winning the White House. President Biden narrowly won all three in 2020, but Trump edged out Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Here is a breakdown of the election results in Pennsylvania for the 2020 and 2016 presidential races.

How did Pennsylvania vote in the 2020 election?

In the 2020 presidential election, the ballot in Pennsylvania included Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden, and Libertarian Party candidate Joe Jorgensen.

Mr. Biden received 50.01% of the vote, while Trump received 48.84%. Jorgensen received 1.15%.

The margin gave Mr. Biden the edge by about 80,500 votes, so he won all 20 of Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes.

How many people voted in Pennsylvania in 2020?

More than 6.9 million Pennsylvania voters cast a ballot for president.

Of those 6.9 million votes, Mr. Biden received 3,458,229, Trump received 3,377,674 and Jorgensen received 79,390, according to the state's official results.

How did Pennsylvania vote in the 2016 election?

For the 2016 presidential elections, the candidates on the ballot in Pennsylvania were Trump, Democrat Hillary Clinton, Libertarian Gary Johnson, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and Darrell Castle with the Constitution Party.

Trump received 48.58% of the votes, while Clinton received 47.85%. Johnson received 2.4% while Stein and Castle got just a fraction of a percent each.

How many people voted in Pennsylvania in 2016?

In the 2016 election, more than 6.1 million Pennsylvania residents cast a vote for president, the state reported.

Of those, Trump received 2,970,733 votes while Clinton received 2,926,411 — giving Trump a winning margin of 44,292 votes. He won all 20 of Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes and went on to win the White House.

Who is on the ballot in Pennsylvania for the 2024 election?

The candidates for president on the ballot in Pennsylvania in 2024 are Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Kamala Harris, Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Chase Oliver.

Polls on Nov. 5 close at 8 p.m. Eastern Time in Pennsylvania.

