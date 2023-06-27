Philadelphia holding contest to name "Portland Loo" public restrooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia wants to hear from you about naming some new public restrooms that are being set up around the city. A total of six toilets will go up in various neighborhoods.

The first one is going at 15th and Arch Streets in Center City.

The toilets are known as the "Portland Loo" because that's where they were first used.

But the city health department wants to give them a name with a Philly flavor.

The choices are

Plush

Philly Loo

Philly Public Restroom

The City's naming the new public restrooms and wants to know, what should we name the place when you gotta go? — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 23, 2023