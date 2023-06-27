Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia holding contest to name "Portland Loo" public restrooms

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Contest to name Philadelphia's "Portland Loo" public restrooms
Contest to name Philadelphia's "Portland Loo" public restrooms 00:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia wants to hear from you about naming some new public restrooms that are being set up around the city. A total of six toilets will go up in various neighborhoods.

The first one is going at 15th and Arch Streets in Center City.

The toilets are known as the "Portland Loo" because that's where they were first used.

But the city health department wants to give them a name with a Philly flavor.

The choices are

  • Plush
  • Philly Loo
  • Philly Public Restroom
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 8:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.