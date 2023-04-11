"Portland Loo" public restrooms are coming to Philadelphia

Philadelphia begins construction on public restrooms on corner of 15th and Arch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here's some good news for when you got to go and you're on the move. Philadelphia is addressing the need for public restrooms with its first Portland Loo.

Construction began in Center City on the corner of 15th and Arch Streets.

City officials chose the Portland Loo model that's currently being used in over 20 cities.

A promotional video from Portland Loo's website shows the restrooms have a wheelchair-accessible design. It also has graffiti-proof open-grating wall panels.

Philadelphia plans to install five more units, each in a different neighborhood.