Philadelphia in talks to keep Portal long-term after "last-minute intervention," CEO says

The Portal's "will-they-won't-they" saga could be nearing a conclusion, with the tourist attraction potentially staying in Philadelphia long-term.

According to Portal CEO Nicolas Klaus, the company is now in discussions to keep the Portal at City Hall following a last-minute intervention.

The Portal was originally scheduled to be removed from City Hall Thursday morning after failing to secure $30,000 in funding to remain in the city.

Klaus said the company is now exploring the possibility of keeping the attraction in Philly long-term.

The screen offered a live look at people in six other cities around the world. However, it was shut down Wednesday to prepare for the planned move Thursday, based on crew availability.