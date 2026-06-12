Watch Live: Philadelphia opens 1st pool of the season, reveals opening dates for city swimming pools

The heat is on, but so is the running water.

Philadelphia is ready for summer and is opening its first public pool of the season. The John B. Kelly Pool in Fairmount Park will be the first one to open this summer.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. announcing the public pools opening schedule. Watch live in the player above or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Parker will take part in the ceremonial first plunge, and the city will announce the opening schedule for approximately 60 other pools around the city.

The pools will open on a rolling basis throughout the summer.

The city says public pools provide an opportunity to cool off, learn how to swim and give yourself a "vacation" without breaking the bank.

If you're not near a public pool, you could check out one of the city's 114 spraygrounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back later for more on the Philadelphia public pool openings schedule.