Philadelphia police seek suspect accused of breaking into cars in Northern Liberties

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say was involved in at least seven car break-ins in Northern Liberties. 

Police say the break-ins happened just after 5 a.m. on June 16, and one was caught on camera

Windows were smashed on at least seven vehicles parked on the 200 block of Brown Street, police said. Items were stolen from some of them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. 

