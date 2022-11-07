Police search for vehicle connected to Kensington shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department released images of the car believed to be connected to the shooting in Kensington Saturday night and an additional shooting Monday morning. Investigators say a 2003-2007 Honda Accord sedan had been seen at both scenes.

The first shooting on Saturday happened on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 11 p.m. and left nine people injured, police say.

Investigators say a 27-year-old shooting victim showed up at Temple University Hospital on Monday around 1 a.m. The shooting incident was later located on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue, police say.

Police also located shell casings on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

Authorities say the sedan was seen on security footage in both incidents.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police further describe the sedan as dark colored with blue tinted after-market headlights and tinted windows.

If you have any information about the incident call police at (215) 686-8270/8271