2 Philadelphia police officers hospitalized after fire in North Philly

By
Tom Ignudo
Two Philadelphia police officers were hospitalized after a fire in North Philly early Sunday morning. 

The fire happened at a building on the 1400 block of North 15th Street at around 4:20 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. 

Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from an apartment on the fourth floor. 

While crews were evacuating the building, two Philadelphia police officers experienced smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. The two officers were taken to Jefferson Hospital, where they were placed in stable condition. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

