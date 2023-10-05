Watch CBS News
Three officers, suspect shot in Northeast Philadelphia: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three officers were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue. Police said officers responded to a home after shots were fired. 

Authorities said the suspect shot at police and officers returned fire at the suspect. The suspect's condition is not known at this time. 

All three officers were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed as stable, police said they are expected to be OK.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

