2 cops, suspect shot during barricade in Germantown: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An armed suspect was shot by Philadelphia police after he shot two cops during a barricade situation in Germantown Saturday night, authorities say.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on the 400 block of W. Bringhurst Street.

Both Philadelphia police officers were hit in their bulletproof vests, according to authorities. They're both OK and have since been released from the hospital.

The condition of the suspect shot by police is not known at this time.

Police were called to the home on the 400 block of W. Bringhurst Street to respond to a 911 call for an armed male inside the home.

Police say they were fired upon from the third floor window by the suspect and declared a barricade.