Philadelphia officer shot, saved by bulletproof vest, sources say

A police officer was hospitalized after they were shot outside Friends Hospital in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, police sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

The male officer's bullet-resistant vest prevented serious injury, according to the sources.

Officers shot the suspect who fired at the officer.

The man who fired was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a heavy police presence at Friends Hospital. Mayor Cherelle Parker was headed to TUH, a spokesperson said.

Friends Hospital is located at Adams Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Crescentville neighborhood.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada represents the district where Friends Hospital is located and said she is "closely monitoring" the situation.

"I am saddened and concerned for the officer who was wounded today in the line of duty," her statement said in part. "I commend them for their bravery in the midst of this chaotic situation. I am praying for them, their family, friends, and fellow officers. I am incredibly grateful for the bravery of this and every officer in our city and thank them for upholding their commitment to protecting our community."

This is a developing story and will be updated.