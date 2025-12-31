Philadelphia police officer shoots knife-wielding man in North Philly home, officials say

A Philadelphia police officer shot and injured a man who was wielding a knife in a North Philadelphia home early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on the 1800 block of North Bailey Street, just off Montgomery Avenue, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a news release.

The release said the officer, assigned to the 22nd District, was one of two who responded to a 911 call for a person screaming in a home on that block. The uniformed officers arrived at the home and heard a woman's voice yelling before knocking on the door.

Police said a child let the officers inside to check on the people in the home.

The officers saw a 31-year-old man armed with a knife, who they say was standing over a 30-year-old woman on the floor.

After officers told the man to drop the knife, he moved toward them and jumped over a sofa. That's when the officer fired one shot, hitting the man in the chest, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and went into surgery. He's now listed in critical condition.

The woman and the officers were not injured, according to police.

The officer who fired the shot, a 26-year-old man, is on administrative duty while the shooting is under the investigation.

The other officer on the scene, a 31-year-old man, did not fire his weapon, according to police.

The news release said both officers' body-worn cameras captured the incident.

The shooting is under investigation by the department's Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, Internal Affairs Bureau and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Officers could be seen entering a home on the 1800 block of Bailey Street while the investigation proceeded on Wednesday morning.