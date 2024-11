A Philadelphia officer was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night in Kensington, police said.

Police said the officer was struck by a vehicle with a missing side mirror at 800 East Allegheny Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Chopper 3 over the scene at Kensington following a hit-and-run where an officer was injured, police said. CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear what led to the crash.