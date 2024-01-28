Philadelphia police identify, release photos of man they believe took a gun from Fairhill shooting scene

Search continues for person of interest after officer shot and suspect dead in Fairhill shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man, who Philadelphia police say took a gun from the scene of a shooting inside of a Fairhill corner store Friday night, has been identified by police as Jose Quinones-Mendez.

Police identified him as person of interest and released more photos of 42-year-old Quinones-Mendez Sunday morning asking for the public's help with finding him. Officials believe he took 28-year-old Alexander Spencer's gun after he shot a Philadelphia police officer in the leg.

Quinones-Mendez is wanted for firearms charges, theft, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence in connection with the Fairhill store shooting, according to police.

Police describe Quinones-Mendez as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police describe Jose Quinones-Mendez as 5-foot-8 and weighing about 160 pounds.

This comes after police said at least two officers went into a Fairhill corner store Friday at around 8:46 p.m. in the area of Mascher and Cambria Streets and they approached a group of men who were standing inside the store. Then while trying to stop one of them, they said, a man now identified as Spencer, got into a scuffle with the officers and fired a shot, striking one of the officers in the leg.

The officer's partner then fired his weapon in response, striking Spencer, who later died at Temple University Hospital, police said.

Officials said Friday night during the altercation, Spencer's gun fell on the floor and Quinones-Mendez picked up the gun and left the store.

Anyone with information regarding Quinones-Mendez is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.

Officials said the officer's partner is on administrative duty as the shooting is under investigation.