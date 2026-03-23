Philadelphia police officer arrested for stealing items worth $55 from Delco store

A Philadelphia police officer was arrested for stealing from a store in Delaware County over the weekend.

Meika Bell, who works in the Philadelphia Police Department's 9th District, was arrested Friday for two counts of summary retail theft in Radnor. She is accused of stealing merchandise worth $55 from a TJ Maxx store and running away from store security on Lancaster Avenue, according to Radnor Township police.

Bell was released on her own recognizance, Radnor police said.

Philadelphia police declined to comment while internal affairs is reviewing the incident.