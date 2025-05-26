Officer involved in crash near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, police say

An officer with the Philadelphia Police Department was involved in a crash near the Philadelphia Museum of Art late Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 25th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said the officer was responding to a priority radio call with lights and sirens activated when his patrol vehicle was struck by a black Buick Encore SUV.

The driver of the SUV denied medical attention at the scene, while the officer was transported to Pennsylvania Hospital for further evaluation and care.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.