Philadelphia police: Man shot in back, killed in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the back in Kensington. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of East Clearfield Street.

The victim was sitting inside a 3-wheeled slingshot vehicle when someone approached him from behind and shot him.

The man was taken to Temple Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.