Philadelphia police: Man shot in back, killed in Kensington

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot in the back in Kensington. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of East Clearfield Street.

The victim was sitting inside a 3-wheeled slingshot vehicle when someone approached him from behind and shot him.

The man was taken to Temple Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS3 Staff
First published on September 10, 2022 / 7:52 AM

