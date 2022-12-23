Philadelphia PD accompany Santa to deliver gifts to needy families

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Santa delivered Christmas gifts early this year for families in need in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Thirteen Philadelphia Police Department patrol vehicles accompanied Santa on Thursday as he braved the rain to drop off presents at the homes of 13 families.

Philadelphia Police Department

"Merry Christmas!" said Santa as he stepped out of a 22nd district police officer's car.

A young boy who lives on the 2400 block of West Hagart Street jumped up and down with excitement on the porch as he saw St. Nick approaching. He received a free bike and scooter.

The families in need were nominated by community members.

The gifts were donated by community and partner organizations.