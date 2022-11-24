Watch CBS News
Car crashes outside corner store after police chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after a police chase that ended in a crash in East Frankford. Wednesday night, Chopper 3 was above the scene at Torresdale Avenue and Orthodox Street.

The car crashed just outside a corner store.

Police say officers were in pursuit of the vehicle but did not specify why.

We are working on getting an update on that person's condition.

No officers were injured.

