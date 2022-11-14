Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police: Shooting in Logan sends man to hospital

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood sends a man to the hospital Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on the 1900 block of Ruscomb Street. 

Police say they found a man shot in the arm and the leg inside a car on Broad and Olney Avenue, about a mile away from the shooting. 

They also say he crashed into another car outside of Philadelphia High School For Girls.

CBS3 was told the man is in stable condition. 

No word yet on a motive or arrests.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 7:43 AM

