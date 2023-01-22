Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.

Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.

Shonda Freeman

She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.

Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.

Tonya Alverez

Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.

If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.