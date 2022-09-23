16-year-old girl critically injured after being shot at Wilson Park: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot at least once in South Philadelphia on Thursday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of South 27th Street at Wilson Park around 7 p.m.

Officers were on patrol at the time and heard gunshots.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old girl in the courtyard of Wilson Park, lying in the grass with gunshot wounds.

Police say she was shot in the left side. She was transported to CHOP where she was placed in critical condition.

A suspect fled the scene upon the officers' arrival.

Police say a handgun was recovered after the suspect attempted to hide it in a charcoal grill.

Police say there are surveillance cameras in the area that might be helpful in identifying the suspect.

No arrests were made.