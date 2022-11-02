How to catch up on lost sleep during Phillies World Series

Not getting enough sleep due to World Series? Here's some advice to help fans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies Nation might be a little sleep deprived with the late games and all the excitement. Getting enough shut-eye during the World Series is challenging for fans and players, but the team has a special advantage.

The Phillies and many other professional sports teams have sleep consultants.

The Phillies' sleep coach starts working with the players during Spring Training to establish good sleep routines, which are designed to help them get through the World Series at their best.

The Phillies are elite athletes with intense conditioning to stay in shape that includes everything from fitness routines to healthy diets to sleep guidance.

"You can really get an advantage over your opponent if you sleep better," Dr. Chris Winter said.

Winter is a sleep expert who's worked with the Phillies since 2018.

"I'm not going to talk about anything specifically we're doing with the team," Winter said, "but I can tell you we have discussed napping strategies."

Winter says napping is especially important during the World Series, where the games tend to run late.

He says players and fans can benefit from quick power naps.

"What people really get hung up with is the lack of control they have over sleep," Winter said.

He says sleep frustration comes when people are up late excited or disappointed about a game and have trouble falling asleep.

"Simply being in bed in a dark room with your eyes closed, resting is doing your body a lot of good," Winter said.

Sleep is the body's time to rejuvenate, which is critical for peak performance no matter what you do.

"If you're not getting an adequate amount of sleep the rest of it is for naught," Winter said.

Winter helps players tailor their sleep schedules to achieve peak performance.

"I think they look great. This team has a lot in the tank," Winter said. "They're an excellent, excellent group of individuals."

Winter says the Phillies have established sleep routines, which he says are important for everyone. Try to stick to a regular schedule, and during the World Series, he says, if you're up later than usual, catch up on sleep when you can.

Doctors say to watch out for alcohol. It's very disruptive to sleep.