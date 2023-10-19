Arizona bar bleeds everything Birds, Phillies and City of Brotherly Love

Eagles West in Phoenix bleeds everything Birds, Fightin's and City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans packed Philadelphia International Airport bound for Phoenix ahead of Game 3 against the Diamondbacks. But there's a group who already call the Grand Canyon state home.

Phillies fans really are everywhere it seems, including in Phoenix.

CBS Philadelphia sat down with Eagles West who bleed all things Birds, Fightins' and the City of Brotherly Love.

"When you walk up here right away, you know it's a Phillies bar," Dave Duffy, of the Eagles West fan club, said. "We got the flags hanging."

No, this isn't South Philly. Welcome instead to Old Town Scottsdale.

"I've been here every week for the last four years cheering on the Eagles and of course, the Phillies," Duffy said.

Duffy, Philly Ray and Zach Aaron are all Delaware Valley transplants in Arizona and are all a part of Eagles backers club Eagles West.

"When you say Philly fans roll strong, Philadelphia in general, yeah you're exactly right," Philly Ray said.

Whether it's an Eagles game or Phillies, Rockbar turns into a Philadelphia sports fan haven.

"You can take us out of Philly, you can't take Philly out of us. Just going to leave it there," Philly Ray said.

CBS Philadelphia first introduced you to Eagles West during Super Bowl LVII, so we had to check back during Red October and it's safe to say Phillies pride is batting a thousand.

"All we simply did is take off the green after Sunday and we've been putting on the red ever since and it goes back and fourth," Philly Ray said.

Throughout Red October, the group says the bar is painted red and a lot of times is standing room only.

The three are expecting the Phillies to sweep the Diamondbacks and can't wait to see it all happen in their backyard.

"I'm going to be really loud in my office, my boss is absolutely going to hate me," Allen said.