Philadelphia Phillies to posthumously induct David Montgomery into Wall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — David Montgomery, the late former chairman and team president of the Philadelphia Phillies, will have his legacy forever cemented at Citizens Bank Park in August, the team said Monday.

Philadelphia said Montgomery will be inducted into the Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame on Aug. 17 before its game against the Washington Nationals. The team said Montgomery's family members, fellow Wall of Fame members and other former Phillies who were part of his career in Philadelphia will participate in the on-field ceremony.

"No person deserves to be this year's honoree more than David Montgomery who led the effort to design and build our ballpark and presided over one of the best eras in Phillies baseball," managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.

Montgomery spent 48 years working for the Phillies, starting in ticket sales in 1971 and rising to club president and CEO. Montgomery was promoted to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997. He died in 2019 at the age of 72 after a five-year battle with cancer.

As team president, Montgomery helped spearhead the Phillies' transition from Veterans Stadium to Citizens Bank Park, sign free agent Jim Thome and preside over one of the most successful eras in franchise history.

Philadelphia won five straight NL East titles from 2007 to 2011, the 2008 World Series and back-to-back NL pennants in 2008 and '09. From 2009 to 2012, the Phillies had a then-NL record 257 straight sellouts.

"David Montgomery was one of those rare men with a brilliant baseball mind, who truly cared about his players and the people he worked alongside," Thome said in a statement. "He loved the City of Philadelphia, and his name is synonymous with the Phillies."

Montgomery will be the 48th inductee of the Phillies' Wall of Fame. Scott Rolen was inducted last year.

The Wall of Fame induction will happen during the team's alumni weekend from Aug. 16-18. The team's alumni day is scheduled for Aug. 18, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park.