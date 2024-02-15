Philadelphia weather: Another round of snow to wake up to Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another storm system is set to move through the Philadelphia area Friday night into Saturday morning and bring a wide swath of between 2-3 inches of snow to kick off the Presidents' Day weekend.

Ahead of the system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a majority of the area from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday when between 2-4 inches of snow will be possible.

The majority of your Friday will be filled with sunshine as high pressure quickly passes through the region and temperatures peak in the low 40s. Windy conditions, however, will be the main attention-grabber, especially through the first half of the day with wind gusts expected to range between 20-30 mph.

Through the second half of the day, the winds will die down as cloud cover begins to increase ahead of the approaching quick-hitting snowstorm. Snow showers will move into the region from the west around midnight Friday night with steady snow overspreading most of the region through the early morning hours on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to develop across areas under the Winter Weather Advisory, including Philadelphia, South Jersey and most of Delaware between 3-7 a.m. Saturday. The snow will begin to slowly taper off after sunrise Saturday morning with the majority of the snow out of the region by 10 a.m. A few stray snow showers will remain possible into early Saturday afternoon, but the significant snow will clear out before lunchtime.

Snowfall totals are likely to range between 2-4 inches across most of the I-95 corridor south into South Jersey and most of Delaware. North into Berks County, Upper Montgomery and Upper Bucks County snow totals will likely range between 1-2 inches with around 1 inch possible in the Poconos.

Slick spots on roads and sidewalks will be the primary concern from the snow going into Saturday morning. Also, plan on the need for a little shoveling or snow clearing before heading out to start your day on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will start near 30 degrees and then only warm into the upper 30s Saturday afternoon. So, there won't be much help from the weather to melt much of the snow.

Temperatures Saturday night will return to the middle 20s, which will lead to the threat of some refreezing and black ice into early Sunday morning. After Sunday morning, however, warmth will gradually return with high temperatures expected to be near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon and then back to nearly 50 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day weather forecast:

Friday: High of 42, low of 32, breezy early

Saturday: High of 38, low of 30, NEXT Alert

Sunday: High of 40, low of 24, Mostly sunny

Monday: High of 45, low of 29, seasonable

Tuesday: High of 48, low of 27, pleasant

Wednesday: High of 51, low of 32, partly sunny

Thursday: High of 53, low of 37, partly sunny

