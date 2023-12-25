Philadelphia weather: Mild and partly sunny Christmas Day

NEXT Weather: Cloudy and mild for Christmas Day

NEXT Weather: Cloudy and mild for Christmas Day

NEXT Weather: Cloudy and mild for Christmas Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you dreamt of a white Christmas last night, you'll need to keep dreaming for next year.

Christmas Day will be partly cloudy and sunny in the afternoon, and unseasonably warm with a high of 54 degrees. Expect some patchy fog early in the morning.

Clouds thicken Monday night but the temperature remains above freezing, though an unsettled weather pattern moves in Tuesday through Thursday.

Christmas Day Forecast CBS Philadelphia

Eagles game forecast

Kickoff Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 4:30 p.m. when the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants.

The temperature at the start of the game will be 53 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain on the way

A strong storm system from the west will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with possibly heavy periods of rain.

This storm originally came ashore in southern California where there was widespread flooding. From there it crossed the Rockies and strengthened, delivering heavy snow to the central and northern Rockies along with rain showers and storms across the Southern Plains.

Weather around the region CBS Philadelphia

There remains some uncertainty in exactly how strong this system will become over our region, but there is a possibility of yet another wind and rain event in the northeast, impacting the Philadelphia area.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches could result in flooding due to the already saturated ground and swollen streams and creeks after the strong storm that moved through last Monday. Gusty conditions will also be possible through the middle of next week.

Looking ahead

A wintry mix could linger Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will remain mild in the 50s through Thursday of next week.

Then we're looking at more sunshine and low 40s the following weekend, nice and temperate for the Eagles vs. Cardinals game on Dec. 31.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.