Officials call for more poll workers in Philadelphia ahead of Pennsylvania primary election

City of Philadelphia still needs poll workers for Pennsylvania Primary

The Pennsylvania primary election is hours away.

Many critical races are happening right here in Philadelphia, including the Democratic primary for Philadelphia district attorney.

Incumbent Larry Krasner is up against challenger former municipal judge Patrick Dugan.

Monday afternoon, Philadelphia city commissioners joined members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Election Task Force to discuss election protection and their efforts to maintain integrity.

They say if there are any threats of violence, please call 911.

"We would just like to remind you and reiterate that voting is safe and secure in Philadelphia," Commissioner Lisa Deely said.

Also on Monday, Chairman Commissioner Omar Sabir spoke at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility to champion voting rights for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated citizens.

He also issued an urgent call for poll workers in Northeast Philadelphia. New workers will be trained online and work alongside experienced members.

"We feel confident, you know, we have the best election staff in the country, and we need poll workers. You can make up to $295," said Sabir.

There is also a big push to get people to vote. On Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"It's a sacred right, and we want every eligible Philadelphian, doesn't matter whether or not you are incarcerated, it doesn't matter if you are free, doesn't matter if you have a criminal background, we want to hear from you," Sabir said.

Voters can also drop off their competed vote by mail ballots at drop box locations and satellite locations all across the city.

"If you are currently in possession of a mail-in ballot, it may have been sitting on your refrigerator, it may have been inside your house, and you may have have just been looking at it and you have it, we want you to bring it back. Please do not put your ballot in the mailbox," he said.