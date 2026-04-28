Gas prices up 15 cents overnight in Philadelphia area, prices top $4 in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

Drivers in Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia five-county area can expect to pay even more at the pump after gas prices shot up overnight.

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of gas on Tuesday, April 28, is $4.26, up 10 cents overnight and up 17 cents over the past week, according to new numbers from AAA.

In Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties, gas prices are up 15 cents on average overnight and up 23 cents in the last week. The average cost for a gallon in the area is $4.27, 10 cents higher than the national average of $4.17.

Gas prices in New Jersey

Across the Delaware Valley, gas prices are well over $4 per gallon.

In New Jersey, the average price is up seven cents overnight to $4.15. In the last week, prices have been up 21 cents.

South Jersey in particular saw a 14-cent spike overnight, bringing the average price of gas to $4.14.

Gas prices in Delaware

Delaware also saw a double-digit increase Tuesday, with prices going up 15 cents for an average of $4.05 per gallon.

In Dover, the gas average is $4.04 after going up nine cents overnight and 11 cents in the last week, according to AAA.

Prices on the rise since start of the Iran war

Just days after the U.S.-Israel war with Iran began, national and local gas prices started to see a spike.

On March 3, three days after the first strikes in Iran, the average price per gallon in the U.S. was $3.11. One day later, the average price per gallon was $3.19.

On March 4, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania was $3.29; in the Philadelphia area, it was $3.18.

Now, two months later, drivers on average are paying about a dollar or more per gallon of gas.

The ongoing war and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz drove nationwide gas prices over $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022.

The Strait, which has been blocked to commercial shipping since the start of the war, is responsible for shipping about 20% of the world's oil supply. The Trump administration has been in a standoff with Iranian leaders over plans to reopen the waterway for weeks.