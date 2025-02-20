Philadelphia Parking Authority to start using AI cameras to ticket drivers illegally parked in bus lanes

PPA will start using AI cameras to ticket drivers illegally parked in bus lanes

PPA will start using AI cameras to ticket drivers illegally parked in bus lanes

PPA will start using AI cameras to ticket drivers illegally parked in bus lanes

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will have even more eyes on the streets in Center City in the spring. Officials plan to start using artificial intelligence cameras to catch drivers parking illegally in bus lanes and issue parking tickets.

The PPA said AI cameras will be mounted on several SEPTA buses and trolleys in Center City. The new system is set to begin on May 1. According to the PPA, there will be more public outreach to get the word out before it begins. There will also be a two-week warning period for drivers before that start date.

Rich Lazer, the executive director of the PPA, said tickets will be reviewed before the violations are issued to the drivers.

"It's not just the bus that automatically issues it. It gets reviewed by us to make sure it's a legit violation, and then if it is we send it out," Lazer said.

The tickets will range be $101 if you're blocking a mass transit lane and $76 if you double park or block a bus stop.

Lazer said keeping the lanes open will help with SEPTA times and make life easier for those who rely on public transit.

"People are not going to be blocking the lane. It's easier for people with disabilities, families and also seniors to be able to travel on buses," Lazer said.