Philadelphia parishioners give special prayers to Benedict XVI

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pope Francis is asking for prayers for his predecessor, former Pope Benedict. The Vatican says the 95-year-old's health has worsened in the last few days.

CBS3 spoke with parishioners at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, the mother cathedral of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. They say they're saddened to hear about the former Pope's declining health.

Pope Francis asked for prayers Wednesday because the retired Pope Benedict is very sick. Pope Benedict led the Catholic church from 2005 to 2013.

He shocked the world by becoming the first pontiff in nearly 600 years to step down from the papacy, citing his advanced age. The rector of the cathedral says he met Pope Benedict.

"I was stationed in Rome for 10 years," said Father Dennis Gil. "In fact, I was there when Pope Benedict was elected Pope. So I have a great feeling for him personally."

"Nothing compares to the moment when you see the new Pope come out of St. Peter's and present himself," he said prior to afternoon Mass. "It was a day of—for me, a day of great joy and happiness. Pope Benedict is advanced in years, and so in some ways, it's not a surprise that he would take this turn. But the fact that he has invites us to bring him to the lord, to pray for him."

Father Gil says he's planning to ask parishioners to give a special prayer to the former Pope.