With hard work and grace, Philadelphia-area brother-sister figure skating duo has Olympic dreams

With style, grace and a lot of love, the Lower Merion High School figure skating duo of Justin and Suri Lue know how to put on a cutting-edge show.

Their chemistry on the ice is so apparent because 17-year-old Justin Lue and 15-year-old Suri Lue are siblings.

They began taking group lessons at 9 and 7 years old under World and Olympic figure skating coach Robbie Kaine.

"They're both really intelligent kids, and physically, they're both in wonderful shape," Kaine said.

Thanks to their dedication with two-a-day practices before and after school, the Lue siblings are both double gold medalists in U.S. figure skating tests in dance and skills.

Suri Lue says she attributes her grace on the ice to her love of music.

"My connection with the music. I grew up playing the piano, and that really made an impact," Suri Lue said.

"Me and my mom – we're always dancing around the house — and that's allowed me to focus on the strength and power without having to worry about where my rhythm is at," Justin Lue said.

It's only been a year and a half since the Lues became partners in the discipline of ice dance.

"They've become a brother-sister team. They're really the future of our club," Fran Mycek, the general manager of the Philadelphia Skating Club, said.

"There's skaters that spend years trying to find partners, but we live in the same house and come from the same mom," Justin said.

The pair placed third in regionals and took home sixth nationally in the intermediate division of the U.S. Figure Skating championships in Nevada.

Suri Lue even made her own dress in about two months, learning how to sew and embroider on YouTube.

"A lot of the time was spent figuring out how to cut everything right so that the skirt flows," Suri Lue said.

Their performance punched their ticket to the 2026 National Development Team Camp, which prepares Olympic hopefuls — and they came out of camp as the top couple

Their ultimate goal? To one day skate at the Olympics.

"Representing your flag, representing your country," Justin Lue said.

"It's every little skater's dream," Suri Lue said.