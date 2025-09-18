Man seen on surveillance video shooting at fleeing woman in Olney section of Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video shooting at a woman across a residential street as she runs away from him.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, on the 4800 block of Lawrence Street, just off Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Olney neighborhood.

Police said the woman was walking down the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard when she noticed a masked man running toward her with a gun in his hand.

CBS News Philadelphia

The video released by police Thursday shows the woman running onto Lawrence Street as the man chases after her, firing a gun. Police said he fired at the woman 10 times. The woman was not injured.

Other surveillance video then shows the man getting into a Nissan Juke vehicle that drives away from the scene, and was last seen heading southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard from 5th Street.

Philadelphia police will hold an availability on this shooting at 1 p.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The full surveillance video is available on the Philadelphia Police YouTube page. Anyone who sees the suspect should contact 911. Tips can be submitted at 215-686-TIPS.