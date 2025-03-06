Man rams into Philadelphia officer's car after he's served a protection order, police say

Philadelphia police officer injured after driver rams into cruiser, police say

Philadelphia police officer injured after driver rams into cruiser, police say

A Philadelphia police officer was injured when police say a driver rammed into her cruiser so hard that it set off the air bags.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the 1700 Grant Avenue Apartments in Bustleton, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

According to detectives, the officer and her colleague were finishing up serving a protection order against a 40-year-old man after his wife accused him of abuse. Because of that order, he had to leave the apartment complex.

As the female officer was doing paperwork inside her vehicle, detectives said the man jumped into his Lexus SUV and intentionally sped backwards, slamming the officer's vehicle with such force it set off the air bags.

Investigators said despite the officer being shaken up and bruised, she still got out of her car and arrested the man.

"It's pretty amazing that this female officer, even though she was hit hard and the airbags hit her hard, and she was shaken up, she still got out of her vehicle and placed this 40-year-old male into custody," Philadelphia police chief inspector Scott Small said.

Medics then took the officer to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be checked on, but she's expected to be OK.

The officer has not been publicly identified, but detectives said she's been with the department for 19 years.

No word yet on what charges the man is facing, which detectives say will likely include assault on police.

