Philadelphia officer on administrative duty after firing at shooting suspect in Hunting Park

A Philadelphia police officer is on administrative duty after firing at a shooting suspect in the city's Hunting Park section Monday night.

Police said the officer responded to the Sunoco gas station on the 4100 block of North Broad Street around 8:30 p.m. after getting reports that a man in the area had a gun.

At the gas station, the officer witnessed a confrontation between several men turn violent, and saw a 29-year-old allegedly shoot one of the people involved in the fight, police said.

The officer, who's been with the department for nine years, shot at the alleged shooter but did not hit him, according to police. The 36-year-old officer then chased the shooting suspect down West Jerome Street and was able to take him into custody.

A 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that investigators believe belonged to the shooter was found underneath a car parked on Jerome Street, police said.

Police haven't released the identity of the man who was shot, but said he was taken by police to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Body-worn cameras recorded "portions" of the incident, Philadelphia police said. The officer will remain on administrative duty until investigations by Internal Affairs, the Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Unit and the District Attorney's Office are complete.