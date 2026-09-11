Suspect sought for attacking off-duty police officer, stealing gun in North Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are looking for a man accused of assaulting an off-duty officer and stealing his gun, police said.

Authorities said the attack happened at North 10th and Brown streets in North Philadelphia just before midnight Thursday. Police said the off-duty officer was walking out of CDD Beer and Chinese Food takeout restaurant when he was attacked. The officer called 911 to report he had been attacked.

When officers arrived, they found the officer with a laceration to his head, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police sources said the stolen gun was the officer's personally owned, not his city-issued gun.

One of two suspects is in custody after the officer positively identified him, police said.

Police are looking for a second suspect, who is described as a man wearing a silver necklace, white shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with green laces. He fled in a Chevy Malibu, police said.