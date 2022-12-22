Nonprofit helps children traumatized by domestic violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tis the season for giving and a Philadelphia woman who created the nonprofit SHE IS U is going the extra mile to make Christmas bright for families. SHE IS U is going the extra mile to make Christmas bright for families who have been traumatized by domestic violence.

This holiday season we show you the magic she created for five-year-old twins whose mother was killed a little over a year ago. This was her first time blessing a family with a staycation.

Cameron and Carson Patton will soon celebrate yet another Christmas without their mother.

Their tragedy of witnessing their mom killed in an incident of domestic violence spoke to the heart of Shakina Rush.

The good Samaritan found a way to bring Christmas to the family a little bit early with the help of her nonprofit.

"The boys love her. Like, they literally get excited when they see her because they know every time they see her, something is coming behind it; whether it's gifts, clothes, toys, jokes, whatever. They always know it's gonna be a good time she's around," Symiah Patton, the kids' aunt, said.

Rush blessed the children with a staycation. It recently took place the weekend before Christmas in Brewerytown at an Airbnb. It even included a private chef and a visit from Santa.

"I think it's beautiful, because Ms. Shakina always says, 'it's a blessing to be a blessing to people that are going through other things that you don't always know so much about,'" Symiah said.

Rush has been a blessing to this family ever since their mother Sykea Patton was murdered on Nov. 19, 2021. Their aunt helps with raising them.

The 24-year-old was killed in front of her two boys.

Her ex-boyfriend Donovan Crawford is charged with her murder and remains behind bars.

Rush's foundation SHE IS U raises awareness about domestic violence.

"Losing their mother to domestic violence, it makes me think about my own child and how that could've been them and how I would've wanted someone to do for them what I'm able to do," Rush said.

Rush founded the nonprofit during the pandemic, it's a personal mission for her also being a survivor of domestic violence.

"I need people to understand that this is something that's happened to young women, to young African American women," Rush said "and it's not something to be taken lightly or ignored. So that's what made me choose Sykea."

Since the tragedy, Sykea's sister Symiyah and Rush have established a tight bond. They call each other family.

"I just think the best antidote to trauma or tragedy is genuine love and genuine support," Rush said.

For Cameron and Carson, Rush is like Santa all year round. She says the staycation is about the smiles and the brothers knowing they are loved.

Both, Rush and the boys' aunt are inspired to bless more families affected by domestic violence.

They're already planning to go big during the holidays with either a toy drive or multiple staycations for other families next holiday season.