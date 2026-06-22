3 women dead in apparent double murder, suicide in South Philadelphia, police say

Three women were found dead in an apparent double murder and suicide in South Philadelphia Monday, police said.

Police said officers responded to the 2800 block of South 10th Street for a report of a shooting inside the home.

The three women were found inside the home, each with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They were pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.