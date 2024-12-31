As one Philadelphia Mummer enters his 40th year, his son joins the parade for his first

Philadelphia's Mummers Parade is a longstanding family tradition for this father-son duo

For James Wolfinger Sr., the Mummers Parade is more than a cherished New Year's tradition; it's a family legacy. New Year's Day 2025 will mark Wolfinger's 40th year in costume. This year, with the Fralinger String Band, it's made even more special by a first-time marcher joining him — his 14-year-old son, James Wolfinger Jr.

Wolfinger Sr. recalls the excitement of his first parade in 1985, inspired by his father's own involvement in the Mummers. Decades later, he's proud to pass the tradition on to his son.

James Wolfinger Sr. (L) pictured alongside his father on New Year's Day 1986. Courtesy James Wolfinger Sr.

"We're ready," he said. "We're just doing the final touches. We had to do a good bit of work this year."

The Fralinger clubhouse, located near "Mummers Row" on 2nd Street, has been bustling with last-minute preparations. Tuesday, with glue guns in hand, the Wolfingers went to work on their costumes for this year's theme, "Junkyard Jam."

Wolfinger Jr.'s costume is hanging under his brand new name plate, right next to his father's.

"I've always wanted to do this all my life," he said. "I've grown up here; it's like a second home to me."

James Wolfinger Jr.'s great-grandfather, John Lucas, marches in the parade in 1969. Courtesy of James Wolfington Sr.

While the younger Wolfinger said he's a bit nervous for Wednesday, he knows it'll be a dream come true for his entire family.

"It's going to be very exciting," he said. "My mom is going to be crying the whole time."

That's because the string band tradition runs deep for both sides of the family, including both of his parents and his great-grandfather on his mother's side.

"My pop, I like to call him Mr. Mummer because he knew everybody in every string band and brigade," Wolfinger Jr. said.

The Mummers Parade steps off Wednesday morning, and while Wolfinger Sr. hopes the Fralinger String Band's performance will be worthy of first place, he won't be too heartbroken if it doesn't happen.

"We're going up for first prize," he said, "but I already got first prize, parading next to my little guy."