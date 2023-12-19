Philadelphia's Mummers Parade tops USA Today list of best holiday parades

Philly's Miracle on South 13th Street lands on USA Today list of best holiday light displays

Philly's Miracle on South 13th Street lands on USA Today list of best holiday light displays

Philly's Miracle on South 13th Street lands on USA Today list of best holiday light displays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From classic to quirky, there's no shortage of holiday events and activities happening around the City of Brotherly Love this time of year.

But one of the most quintessentially Philadelphia traditions has topped another of USA Today's 10 best lists for 2023.

In addition to being one of the longest-running parades in the country, the Philadelphia Mummers Parade is the most festive and fun holiday parade in the nation, as voted by USA Today readers.

A New Year's Day procession down Broad Street of "comics, string bands, and fancy brigades," the Mummers Parade beat out the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City by two spots.

The Mummers are the second Philly tradition to land on a USA Today top 10 list this season. Earlier this month, Miracle on South 13th Street ranked number 10 on their roundup of the best holiday light shows.

RELATED: Miracle on South 13th Street in Philadelphia returns for another Christmas

The 2024 Mummers Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, starting a 17th and Market Streets before turning at City Hall and heading south along Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

By float or boat, here's a look at where you can find the rest of the country's most festive holiday parades:

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Mummers Parade, Philadelphia America's Thanksgiving Parade, Detroit Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade, Annapolis Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, Fort Lauderdale Reston Holiday Parade, Reston, Virginia Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, Calistoga, California The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, Chicago San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, San Diego Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights, Oceanside, California