Philadelphia's historic Mother Bethel AME Church vandalized, stained glass windows damaged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood is boarded up after being vandalized early Monday morning.

Leaders with Mother Bethel AME Church, located at the corner of South 6th and Addison Streets, told CBS Philadelphia reporter Wakisha Bailey that the vandalism happened between 4 and 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19. Witnesses reported seeing a man throwing rocks at the church's iconic stained glass windows on the building's lower level.

Police are now looking for the person who broke several of the windows, which Senior Pastor Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler said date back to 1890.

The historically African American church traces its origins to the 18th century, and was recently awarded a $90,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help make general repairs to the building's windows and other renovations.

Rev. Tyler said church leaders and police don't know what motivated the vandalism, but at this point it appears to be a random crime.

"So we don't necessarily think this was a hate crime, obviously police are not ruling that out, but it does not feel that way right now," he said. According to Tyler, other buildings in the area were also recently vandalized.

But luckily, Rev. Tyler said the church is already on the receiving end of help from the community.

"The outpouring of support from the community in Philadelphia and beyond has been absolutely incredible. We just received notice from a local foundation that's willing to help us," he said Tuesday morning.

While police estimated the damage to be about $15,000, Tyler said because of the historic nature of the windows, he's not sure how much the repairs will actually cost.