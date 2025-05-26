Bridesburg, Pennsylvania honors fallen with Memorial Day tradition dating nearly 80 years

With music, marching, and solemn reflection, the Bridesburg neighborhood marked Memorial Day with a tradition that dates back nearly 80 years — a parade honoring those who gave their lives in service to the United States.

Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Vicenty was among a group of high school students who served as grand marshal this year, from Frankford High School's Junior ROTC. Vicenty, who plans to enlist in the Army, said leading the parade carried deep meaning.

"It means a lot," he said. "Other people sacrificed their lives so we can live in a better place."

Behind him marched veterans like retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Scaperotto, a former fighter pilot and member of the Avalon String Band.

"I had many friends that I've lost, as well," Scaperotto said. "I was very fortunate. I flew F-15s, I was a fighter pilot by trade, and you know, it's a dangerous job, but I loved every minute of it and I was glad I was able to serve my country."

The Bridesburg Memorial Day Parade has been a neighborhood staple since 1946. Dan Collins, who lives in the neighborhood, has been coming for decades.

"It's a great parade," he said. "It's great for the neighborhood."

Pamela Hynd, also, has attended for decades — but this year was special. She brought her 7-month-old grandson to experience it for the first time.

"This is his first!" she said proudly.

While the music and floats added festivity, Philadelphians were quick to point out the heart of the day remained solemn.

"It's a very sad day — it is," said Karen Milligan, a Fishtown resident whose brother fought in Vietnam. "I know a lot of families, you know, are grieving. Still grieving."

Veterans like Daniel Martin, who lost two brothers in combat and marched with the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial Society, hope that younger generations understand what Memorial Day represents.

"How many people had died for their freedom," he said. "Keep them in remembrance."