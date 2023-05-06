Philadelphia mayor's race: The impact on people in the suburbs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia mayoral primary is set for May 16.

The race will have an impact on folks in our area – even if you don't live in Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia is the elephant. They're the big guy."

She may not get a say in the race, but Chester County Board of Commissioners Chair Marian Moskowitz is keeping a close eye on what happens in the Philadelphia mayoral primary -- especially with thousands of people going back and forth from the suburbs every day.

"Our major airport is in the city. Our roads we share, the trains, trails, all of the things that help keep us vibrant."

But the city and suburbs have much more than physical connections. Moskowitz says what happens in Philly has a direct impact on its neighbors – particularly when it comes to the economy.

"They have the ability to bring in these really big players as far as jobs and things like that," Moskowitz said. "We have the stadiums down there. I mean, we just want to make sure the city is continuing to move forward."

At Suburban Station in Ardmore, folks tell us they are keeping tabs on the Philadelphia mayor's race. And they say there's one issue they really want to see fixed.

"The violence right now I think is keeping people out of the area," said Paul Nowyj. "Philadelphia kind of gets a bad reputation because of that."

"Crime. Absolutely. Crime in the city is awful," Wynnewood resident Bonnie Bernstein said.

Violence has been a top priority for many Philadelphia voters – and the lead issue for most of the candidates. For county leaders like Moskowitz though – the priority is collaboration.

"Just to be a good partner. We want a good partner."