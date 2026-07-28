Watch live: Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to make "significant personnel announcement"

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to make a "significant personnel announcement" Tuesday afternoon.

Parker and senior city officials will hold a press conference around 2 p.m. regarding changes to her administration, according to a news release.

The mayor's news conference will be streamed live in the attached video player, wherever CBS News Philadelphia streams and on YouTube.

A news release from the mayor's office did not specify what changes are coming.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.