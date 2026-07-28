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Watch live: Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to make "significant personnel announcement"

By
Joe Holden
Joe Holden
Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.
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Joe Holden,
Nate Sylves

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to make "significant personnel announcement" by CBS Philadelphia on YouTube

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to make a "significant personnel announcement" Tuesday afternoon.

Parker and senior city officials will hold a press conference around 2 p.m. regarding changes to her administration, according to a news release.

The mayor's news conference will be streamed live in the attached video player, wherever CBS News Philadelphia streams and on YouTube.

A news release from the mayor's office did not specify what changes are coming.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

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