Thousands gather in Philadelphia as part of annual nationwide May Day rally

Road closures and parking restrictions were in effect around Philadelphia City Hall Friday as thousands gathered to mark International Workers' Day.

The event drew a diverse crowd, including nurses, college students, hotel workers and immigrants. Demonstrators marched with signs and banners after gathering for speeches. They called on lawmakers to raise the minimum wage, increase taxes on the wealthy and expand access to healthcare.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide wave of May Day rallies, with organizers focusing on workers' rights and economic inequality.

While May Day rallies are held every year, many participants said this year's event carried a stronger political message, with criticism aimed at President Donald Trump's policies.

Earlier in the day, protesters lined all four corners of Lancaster and Ardmore avenues in Ardmore, Montgomery County, holding signs and waving flags as they called for higher wages and policy changes.

"We're here because people will not accept less," Lauren Steinmeyer, an organizer with Indivisible Lower Merion, said. "Everybody's being asked to accept less and less while billionaires keep taking more."

Speakers and attendees also voiced concerns about the war in Iran and rising gas prices.

"Jumping into this war was totally ill-advised with no forethought and no exit plan," Ronnie Flitter from Media said.

Drivers passing through the busy intersection honked in support of the protesters.

"I've never heard so many horns like today," Penn Valley resident Sandor Flitter said. "I think it's a really good sign and it gives me hope."

Demonstrators also pushed for stronger unions and more support for families facing rising costs.