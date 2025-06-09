Pregnant woman assaulted at Philadelphia school over dispute about seating arrangements, police say

A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after she was assaulted at John Wister Elementary Mastery Charter School over an issue about seating arrangements at a school event, Philadelphia police said.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police responded to the elementary school in East Germantown for a disturbance at Wakefield and Bringhurst streets.

Police said a woman hit a 31-year-old pregnant woman several times in the head and slammed her against a wall over a dispute about seating arrangements. According to the school's social media page, both a kindergarten and a 5th-grade graduation were held on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old woman was brought to the hospital for her injuries, according to police. The woman who assaulted the 31-year-old fled the area and has yet to be arrested, police said.

That woman's age is unknown, but she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information related to the assault is asked to call the Northwest detectives at 215-685-3353.