7 people, including 2-year-old and 5 teens, shot in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Seven people, including a 2-year-old girl and five teenagers, were shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section Thursday night, police say.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of West Norris Streets at around 6 p.m. near the Blaine School.

A 2-year-old girl was shot once in the left thigh, authorities say. She was placed in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police say the 2-year-old's mother was picking up her other kid from after-school care. She got her kids into the car when shots rang out and drove home. When the mother went to change her 2-year-old's diaper, she realized she was shot, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot two times in the chest and twice in the right side of his body, police say. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Two 16-year-old boys were shot. One was shot in the left arm, while the other was hit in the right arm and left thigh, according to police. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the left hand, authorities say. A 17-year-old boy also suffered a graze wound to his left thigh. They were all placed in stable condition at local hospitals.

The seventh victim, a 31-year-old woman, was shot twice in her left thigh. She was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.

Police say there were about 28 shell casings on the scene.

