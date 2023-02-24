Strawberry Mansion septuple shooting: 3 suspects, vehicle wanted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with a septuple shooting that left a 2-year-old girl and five teenagers injured in Strawberry Mansion Thursday night.

Police say they're looking for three Black men wanted for the shooting. All three were wearing black clothing, including one wearing a New Balance sweater.

Another suspect was wearing Under Armour sneakers and another was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities also say they're searching for a 2011-16 gray four-door Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Pennsylvania tag.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of West Norris Streets at around 6 p.m. outside the James G. Blaine School.

A 2-year-old girl and her 31-year-old mother were both shot, authorities say. The 2-year-old was shot in the left thigh and placed in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, while the mother was placed in stable condition after being shot twice in her left thigh.

A 15-year-old boy was shot two times in the chest and twice in the right side of his body, police say. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

Two 16-year-old boys were shot. One was shot in the left arm, while the other was hit in the right arm and left thigh, according to police. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the left hand, authorities say. A 17-year-old boy also suffered a graze wound to his left thigh. They were all placed in stable condition at local hospitals.

Police say there were about 28 shell casings on the scene.

"We're constantly working around the clock to ensure what we're doing is effective and not just throwing bodies at a situation," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "We want to make sure that this doesn't continue to happen."