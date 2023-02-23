Woman fatally shot argument after inside Philadelphia bar: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed after an argument inside a bar overnight in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. inside a bar at South 53rd Street and Woodland Avenue.

According to police, an argument began between the woman and a 23-year-old man inside the bar, which eventually spilled out into the street. Police say the shooting happened outside the bar, not inside it.

Police claim the woman and man each shot at each other.

The woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.

Police say the man has a permit to carry a weapon.

The man is cooperating with investigators, police say. It's unknown if any charges will be filed.

